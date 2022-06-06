The first three episodes of The Boys Season 3 finally arrived and the premiere episode features an unexpected yet electrifying cameo from a Hollywood A-lister that fans did not see coming.

The Boys season 3 brings Marvel-ous surprising cameo of Charlize Theron as Stormfront, showrunner Eric Kripke says it wasn’t intentional

SPOILER ALERT! As reported by Comic Book tabloid, where the episode begins isn't actually with The Boys storyline but the long-teased Dawn of the Seven feature film, the filming of which has been part of the TV series since it began. In a scene mirroring the "Knightmare" reality of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the film begins with a tease of Stormfront, portrayed by none other than Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, who appeared as Clea in the MCU's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post-credit scene.

Showrunner Eric Kripke says it was just a fortunate accident that Theron also has a cameo as the Marvel sorceress at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “I did not know this Doctor Strange thing was happening. My assumption is we asked her before,” Kripke said. “But I was in the theater watching Doctor Strange with my kids and then that cameo came up and I was like, ‘Yes!’ Anything we can do to draw a line between us and Marvel is a good day.”

charlize theron appeared as stormfront in #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/PfEWIYskEx — best of charlize theron (@badpostcharlize) June 3, 2022

As the report mentions, it seems like Charlize Theron is playing herself, simply an actress hired to play the part of Stormfront in the "Vought Studios" movie. She shares the screen with Antony Starr's Homelander, the scene between the two clearly written to be in-universe PR designed to make Homelander look as good as possible while putting plenty of distance between him and his former partner.

Season three of The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles. The newly dropped season premiered with its first three episodes on June 3, with subsequent episodes released weekly every Friday until the finale on July 8.

Also Read: The Boys season 3 to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, first look unveiled

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.