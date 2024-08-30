Juhi Chawla has achieved yet another milestone. The 2024 Hurun India Rich List has placed her in the prestigious ranks of the top 10 self-made women. With a wealth of Rs. 4,600 crores, Juhi Chawla’s accomplishments place her among India's most influential women entrepreneurs, alongside other industry titans such as Radha Vembu, Falguni Nayar, Jayshree Ullal, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Juhi Chawla ranks among top self-made women in 2024 Hurun India Rich List with wealth of Rs. 4,600 crores

As per a report in NDTV, Juhi Chawla ranks just behind Neha Narkhede and family, who possess a wealth of Rs. 4,900 crores, and ahead of former PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi, who holds a net worth of Rs. 3,900 crores. In addition to being recognized among self-made women, Juhi Chawla also secured a significant position in the Hurun list's 'silver screen titans' category, just after her close friend and Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

Juhi Chawla's journey has been marked by significant achievements in her personal and professional life. She married Jay Mehta, Chairman of The Mehta Group, in 1995. The couple, who reside in the family’s luxurious apartment building in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, have invested in various high-value assets.

One of Juhi Chawla's most prominent business ventures is her co-ownership of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), an Indian Premier League (IPL) team, which she manages alongside her husband Jay Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan. According to Forbes, KKR's valuation as of 2022 stands at approximately $1.1 billion (around Rs. 9,139 crores). She and Mehta have a collection of luxury cars, including an Aston Martin Rapide, a BMW 7 Series, and a Porsche Cayenne.

The 2024 Hurun India Rich List also reflects the growing number of ultra-wealthy individuals in the country, with 1,539 people now holding a net worth of over Rs. 1,000 crores.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.