Certified fan favourite Vicky Kaushal is set to join forces with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar as hosts for the highly anticipated 24th Edition of the IIFA Awards this September 2024 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Vicky will take over Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with an electrifying special performance of his captivating 'Tauba Tauba' dance moves at IIFA 2024.

Vicky Kaushal joins Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar to host IIFA 2024: “This year is set to be one for the history books”

Sharing his excitement about co-hosting and performing at the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, Vicky Kaushal said, "IIFA has been an important part of my journey, a remarkable celebration of cinematic excellence, and a gathering of the brightest talent and visionaries in Indian cinema. Every time I step onto the IIFA stage, it's pure magic. Returning to IIFA at the breathtaking Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – a place where entertainment knows no limits – is an experience I’ve eagerly anticipated. I’ll try this time too to ignite the stage with fresh energy and create unforgettable memories with the amazing IIFA family. The anticipation, the fans, and the celebration of cinema make it truly special. This year is set to be one for the history books!"

The biggest stars will unite with the IIFA Awards and IIFA Utsavam this September 27th-29th. The event, taking place in Etihad Arena, will host an event that honours both Hindi Cinema and the vibrant South Indian film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

