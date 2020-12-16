The team of Jugjugg Jeeyo had recently reached Chandigarh to begin shooting for the project. The star cast included Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Koli. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is a rom-com family entertainer but the shoot had to be halted abruptly due to the COVID-19 outbreak on the sets.

Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta had tested positive for COVID-19 and were flown down to Mumbai to isolate as per the norms. Now that the trio has tested negative and is recovering well, the shoot of Jugjugg Jeeyo will resume on December 19 with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Chandigarh.

The actors had recently taken to their social media to announce that they have tested negative and were grateful for all the wishes and love that they received.

