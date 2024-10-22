Fans of the War franchise are eagerly awaiting the release of War 2, and the film's action scenes are set to surpass expectations. Jr NTR, who plays the antagonist, is about to film one of the movie's key moments. Following a high-stakes sequence with Hrithik Roshan in April that was set aboard an aircraft, Jr NTR will now be the focus of an epic solo fight scene. This scene is pivotal in establishing his character as a formidable force in the action-spy-thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Jr NTR begins filming 40-man fight sequence for War 2 at Yash Raj Studios: Report

A 40-Man Battle at Yash Raj Studios for War 2

The action set-piece will take place at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, and insiders have revealed the scale of the showdown. "Ayan wanted Jr NTR’s solo scene to be designed in a way that it highlights the character’s raw power," said a source. With this in mind, the film's action choreographer has crafted a sequence in which Jr NTR faces off against a gang of 40 men. The shoot commenced today and will continue over the next three days.

This high-energy sequence will showcase Jr NTR’s physical prowess and promises to be one of the most intense scenes in War 2. The action choreography is expected to push the limits of what audiences have seen in Indian cinema, underlining Jr NTR’s antagonistic strength and danger in the narrative.

Hrithik Roshan to Rejoin the Action

While Jr NTR leads the current fight sequence, Hrithik Roshan, the film’s protagonist, will join the unit later this week. Director Ayan Mukerji is expected to shoot another major action sequence featuring both Roshan and Jr NTR, increasing the excitement for their inevitable on-screen clash. This follows the film’s recent Italy schedule, where Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani filmed romantic sequences, adding another layer to the film's storytelling.

Ayan Mukerji’s Vision for War 2

With Ayan Mukerji at the helm, War 2 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious action films in Indian cinema. Mukerji’s vision for Jr NTR’s character, coupled with intense action choreography, will make this showdown an unforgettable cinematic experience. Fans can expect the upcoming sequences to set new benchmarks in the action genre, especially as War 2 builds on the legacy of its predecessor, War (2019).

