Salman Khan, who will mark his return in theatres in a massy avatar in Sikandar, kicked off this project with Sajid Nadiadwala earlier this year amid much excitement. However, the film seems to have faced a hurdle in the aftermath of the assassination of Baba Siddique. With the Khan family worried over the shooting outside their residence, followed by the demise of a close friend and an influential political figure, we hear that Salman has decided to stay put for the next few days at least.

Salman Khan to postpone the shoot of Sikandar: Report

Although the exact time has not been decided as to how long will Salman Khan will not be participating in the shoot, sources close to the actor have reportedly asserted that it is the best solution for the star as of now. “It is no longer enough to provide him stern security. For some time now, Salman would have to lie really now. He won’t be shooting for anything for quite a while, indefinitely I’d say,” a source was quoted saying to Times Now.

The source also mentioned about how Sikandar requires extreme dedication from Khan, which he will not be able to provide considering the emotional turmoil he has been undergoing after the sudden demise of Siddique. “Abhi kuch nahin kaha jaa sakta hai (Nothing can be said as of now). Sikandar requires a whole lot of choreographed action. Director Murugadoss needed Salman’s full attention. But right now that seems impossible. The way ahead is still very unclear. Right now, the most important thing is Salman and his family’s safety. That won’t be compromised under any circumstance,” the source added.

Coming to Sikandar, the film has A R Murugadoss as the director and boasts of an ensemble cast with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, among others playing key roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to release during Eid 2025. But, it is yet to be seen if the makers will be retaining this release date, after Khan’s sudden decision to take a break.

