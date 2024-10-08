The pre-production for this sequence is currently underway, with YRF's creative team working tirelessly to design a visually stunning and unforgettable spectacle.

The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster action film War promises to be one of the most spectacular cinematic experiences of 2025. Bringing together two of India's most charismatic and talented actors, Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., War 2 is a project that has been generating immense excitement among fans. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, has been in production since early 2024. Shot across various locations around the world, War 2 promises to be a visually stunning and action-packed extravaganza.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR to shoot climax of War 2 in November; intense training begins: Report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the production revealed that the film's creators are pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema with innovative action sequences. While the story remains true to the spirit of the original War, the sequel is said to be even more intense and thrilling. A significant portion of War 2 has already been filmed, but the most eagerly awaited sequence is the grand finale. Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. are currently preparing for an epic climax that is expected to be one of the most memorable action sequences in Indian cinema history.

The climax will be shot over 20 days, with a portion of it taking place in Mumbai and the remainder filmed at an undisclosed location in November. The pre-production for this sequence is currently underway, with YRF's creative team working tirelessly to design a visually stunning and unforgettable spectacle.

Hrithik Roshan is undergoing rigorous training to ensure that he is physically prepared for the demanding action sequences in the climax. His training regimen includes strength training, speed-based exercises, and plyometric work, all designed to enhance his agility and power. He is also training in hand-to-hand combat to perfect his fighting skills.

While a recent leaked video suggested that Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani were shooting a song in Italy, it has been confirmed that they were also filming action sequences during their time there. The team worked long hours in remote locations, capturing breath-taking footage that is expected to add to the visual spectacle of War 2.

