comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.10.2024 | 4:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR to shoot climax of War 2 in November; intense training begins: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR to shoot climax of War 2 in November; intense training begins: Report

en Bollywood News
/00:00 00:00

Listen to this story

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR to shoot climax of War 2 in November; intense training begins: Report

The pre-production for this sequence is currently underway, with YRF's creative team working tirelessly to design a visually stunning and unforgettable spectacle.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster action film War promises to be one of the most spectacular cinematic experiences of 2025. Bringing together two of India's most charismatic and talented actors, Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., War 2 is a project that has been generating immense excitement among fans. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, has been in production since early 2024. Shot across various locations around the world, War 2 promises to be a visually stunning and action-packed extravaganza.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR to shoot climax of War 2 in November; intense training begins Report

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR to shoot climax of War 2 in November; intense training begins: Report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the production revealed that the film's creators are pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema with innovative action sequences. While the story remains true to the spirit of the original War, the sequel is said to be even more intense and thrilling. A significant portion of War 2 has already been filmed, but the most eagerly awaited sequence is the grand finale. Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. are currently preparing for an epic climax that is expected to be one of the most memorable action sequences in Indian cinema history.

The climax will be shot over 20 days, with a portion of it taking place in Mumbai and the remainder filmed at an undisclosed location in November. The pre-production for this sequence is currently underway, with YRF's creative team working tirelessly to design a visually stunning and unforgettable spectacle.

Hrithik Roshan is undergoing rigorous training to ensure that he is physically prepared for the demanding action sequences in the climax. His training regimen includes strength training, speed-based exercises, and plyometric work, all designed to enhance his agility and power. He is also training in hand-to-hand combat to perfect his fighting skills.

While a recent leaked video suggested that Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani were shooting a song in Italy, it has been confirmed that they were also filming action sequences during their time there. The team worked long hours in remote locations, capturing breath-taking footage that is expected to add to the visual spectacle of War 2.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to lock horns during action sequences in April 2024 in Mumbai for War 2: Report

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Firoz Nadiadwala reclaims Hera Pheri rights,…

Anees Bazmee reveals two climaxes shot for…

Shabana Azmi to be felicitated by MAMI with…

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5, Panchmukhi…

Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra gets relief;…

Anupam Kher starrer Vijay 69 to release on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification