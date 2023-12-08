Renowned veteran actor Jr Mehmood, born Naeem Sayyed, succumbed to his battle with stage 4 cancer last night at the age of 67. The cinematic luminary breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy that spans over five illustrious decades in the Indian film industry.

Jr Mehmood passes away at 67 following battle with cancer

Junior Mehmood, a prolific figure in Bollywood, gained recognition for his exceptional talent and captivating performances in more than 250 films. His cinematic journey began as a child actor in the 1967 film Naunihal, sharing the screen with stalwarts such as Sanjeev Kumar, Balraj Sahni, and Indrani Mukherjee. It was this auspicious debut that marked the inception of his career, and from that moment forward, he chose to be known as Junior Mehmood.

Throughout his extensive filmography, Junior Mehmood contributed his acting prowess to a multitude of blockbuster hits. Beyond his accomplishments in front of the camera, Junior Mehmood also ventured into film production, spearheading numerous successful Marathi projects. His dedication to the craft and his multifaceted contributions to the industry showcased his enduring passion for storytelling and filmmaking.

The news of Junior Mehmood's passing comes two weeks after the revelation of his critical health condition, and it deeply resonated with the film fraternity and fans alike. As tributes pour in from colleagues and admirers, his indelible mark on Indian cinema remains etched in the hearts of those who have been touched by his artistry.

For the unversed, Junior Mehmood started his career as a junior artist. He achieved a breakthrough with his portrayal of Mehmood Sahab’s brother-in-law in Ratan Bhattacharya’s film Suhagrat. Besides this, he has been a part of multiple hits including Kati Patang, Brahmachari, Mera Naam Joker, and Parvarish, among others.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.