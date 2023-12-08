Following Pathaan’s mania at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan obliterated the box office in September 2023. Starring SRK alongside Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, and with a special appearance of Deepika Padukone, the film went on to cross over Rs. 1000 crore mark at the global box office. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film has now garnered an international nomination.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan earns ASTRA Awards nomination for Best International Film, Twitter abuzz with pride

The Hollywood Creative Alliance announced their Astra Film and Creative Arts Awards (ASTRA Awards) nominations for 2024 on December 7. Jawan has been nominated in the Best International Feature category. The film has received a nod alongside Anatomy of a Fall (France), Concrete Utopia (South Korea), Fallen Leaves (Finland), Perfect Days (Japan), Radical (Mexico), Society of the Snow (Spain), The Taste of Things (France), The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom). Atlee responded to the nomination with red heart emojis on Twitter, now known as X. Twitter is abuzz with the international recognition for the film.

The nominees for Best International Feature are: "Anatomy of a Fall” (France)

”Concrete Utopia” (South Korea)

”Fallen Leaves” (Finland)

”Jawan” (India)

”Perfect Days” (Japan)

”Radical” (Mexico)

”Society of the Snow” (Spain)

”The Taste of Things” (France)

”The Teacher’s… pic.twitter.com/WpeYQCpxH9 — Hollywood Creative Alliance (@TheHCAAwards) December 7, 2023

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in pivotal roles.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.