Hrithik Roshan rocked the show last month with his special appearance in the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3. And now, this month, too, he's a talking point thanks to his upcoming release, Fighter. The posters of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are out and all eyes are now on the teaser. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that the much-awaited promo will be out on December 8. A day before the teaser release, Bollywood Hungama got a sneak peek of the teaser, that too in 3D. And one can say with confidence that Fighter, directed by master director Siddharth Anand, has the potential to be the first blockbuster of 2024!

Fighter teaser: Tricolour shot, top-class visuals, badass tagline will ensure that Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer opens with a BANG on Republic Day 2024!

Fighter's teaser, as per the censor certificate, is 1 minute and 16 seconds long. It introduces the world of the film and that it is Indian cinema's first aerial action franchise. Hrithik Roshan as Patty looks dashing and is sure to be greeted with whistles when this promo is shown in cinemas. But watch out for him with the tricolour. It's a money shot that is guaranteed to get seetis and taalis in hordes.

Deepika Padukone, too, seems aptly cast as Minni and she also has her share of action scenes. A quick glimpse is seen of her sizzling avatar and it gives an indication that after her hot appearance in Pathaan, she’s once again all set to soar the temperatures in the chilling month of January. Finally, Anil Kapoor’s casting as Rocky also gives a lot of weightage.

What comes across as a surprise in the teasers are the supers/texts. Two of them stand out – ‘Trying to catch us? You must be joking!’ and ‘Republic Day will never be the same again’ – take the impact to another level. These badass texts give a novel touch and also probably are in sync with the attitude of the characters in the film.

The article cannot be complete without the mention of Siddharth Anand. He has always come up with stylish teasers, be it Bang Bang (2014), War (2019) or Pathaan (2023). Fighter’s teaser is no exception. It is stylishly and neatly cut and proves yet again why Siddharth deserves to be one of the most celebrated filmmakers of Indian cinema. Moreover, the VFX matches global standards. It looks as visually appealing as a big-scale Hollywood film and yet has the mass appeal that the single audience craves. Fighter is also a special film for him as it is also his first outing as a producer, along with Mamta Anand, under Marflix Pictures in association with Viacom18 Studios.

Fighter’s teaser will be out on Friday, December 8, at 11:00 am. Interestingly, it is Hrithik Roshan’s first 3D film. It’ll also be released in 2D and IMAX on January 25, 2024 worldwide, that is, exactly a year after Siddharth Anand’s record-breaking film, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

