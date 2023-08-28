comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Armaan Malik gets engaged to fashion influencer Aashna Shroff, see proposal photos

The couple shared this life-defining moment on their respective Instagram handles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Singer Armaan Malik and fashion influencer Aashna Shroff have beautifully announced their engagement today, marking a new chapter in their lives. The couple shared this life-defining moment on their respective Instagram handles.

Dressed in an olive suit and Aashna in an embellished white dress, Armaan Malik got down on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend. He captioned it, “and our forever has only just begun.” She shared the same photos and wrote, “Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you.”

Armaan and Aashna have been in public about their relationship for the past couple of years. She also accompanied him to the MTV Europe Awards 2022. It marked their first official red carpet-appearance together. While Armaan has been singing in Indian films and making music independently, Aashna has been one of the top fashion influencers in India for over a decade.

On the work front, Armaan Malik recently released his new single ‘Sleepless’.

ALSO READ: Dono: Armaan Malik croons the romantic title track of Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer, watch video

