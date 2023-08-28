The dancer took to her social media to make the announcement and dropped an array of pictures from the beautiful proposal.

Popular dancer Lauren Gottlieb of ABCD: Any Body Can Dance fame has announced her engagement to her long-time beau Tobias Jones. The dancer took to her social media to make the announcement and dropped an array of pictures from the beautiful proposal.

Lauren Gottlieb, of ABCD: Any Body Can Dance fame, announces engagement to long-time beau Tobias Jones, see photos

In a series of photos shared on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “A million times YES. Officially Forever. Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more! After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each others lives. For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Gottlieb (@laurengottlieb)

Tobias also wrote, “Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect women was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate.”

Lauren Gottlieb added, “Thank you @foreverdiamondsny for custom making the most perfect engagement ring!! ❤️ Thank you @arubaoceanvillas for the most stunning proposal location and set up! ???? Thank you @carlosdelgadx for the most beautiful engagement photos! #proposal #engaged #engagement #yearoftherabbit #fiancé.”

Lauren was most recently part of the dance crew who performed on ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the 95th Academy Awards. She starred in 2013 movie ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and was a part of sixth season of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.