The film Jolly LLB 2, featuring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles, graced the screens in 2017. Serving as a sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB, which starred Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles, both instalments of the franchise garnered an immensely positive response from the audience. Now, after six years since the release of Jolly LLB 2, Arshad Warsi has officially announced the arrival of the third instalment in the series.

Arshad Warsi confirms sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3; says, “Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening”

During a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, Arshad Warsi made an exciting revelation, confirming that Jolly LLB 3 is indeed in the works. The actor went on to disclose that Akshay Kumar will be reprising his role in the sequel of Jolly LLB, and Arshad himself will join forces with Akshay Kumar for this instalment. Undoubtedly, fans will be thrilled to witness the reunion of these two talented actors in Jolly LLB 3. Additionally, when queried about the much-anticipated Munna Bhai 3, Arshad said, “Munna Bhai 3 is not happening; Sanjay (Dutt) and I want it to happen, Raju (Hirani) wants to make it and Vidhu (Vinod Chopra) wants to produce it. But for now, it’s not happening. Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening. The writer of Dhamaal called me and said that he is working on the next. About Golmaal 5, I believe one day, Rohit (Shetty) will just call us to shoot the film in Goa. He can actually do that.”

In August 2022, a source close to Pinkvilla had stated, “Subhash Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have been toying with the idea of Jolly LLB 3 for a while now and things have fallen in place. Subhash has cracked a subject that warrants a face-off between the two Jollys. It’s hilarious with a very relevant topic for debate in the court of law.”

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's collaboration in Jolly LLB 3 will mark their second on-screen appearance together. Prior to this, the duo had shared screen space in the film Bachchan Paandey.

