John Abraham has plenty of projects underway. Since many of these films go delayed amid the pandemic, the actor will slowly resume work and finish of his prior movies before moving ahead with the new slate of films. One of the projects is Ray which will be helmed by Abhishek Sharma, who previously directed Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran.

The film is delayed and not shelved, Abhishek Sharma has confirmed. He said that he had a great experience working with John before. He said that it is an attempt to explore a new genre with Ray and is a special film. The film is currently in the scripting stage and not set in Mumbai.

The director further said that John Abraham is yet to resume work on Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2. As they face the new challenges during the pandemic, they are currently chalking out a plan to work on a budget and keeping the safety guidelines in place.

Abhishek Sharma also spoke about his last film The Zoya Factor which starred Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan which tanked at the box office. He said that they didn’t get the response like Dream Girl and Chhichhore that released around the same time. They didn’t procure enough screens that also played a big role in the performance.

The director is set to next helm Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari starring Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajpayee.

