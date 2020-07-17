With the restrictions being slowly lifted from the nation-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, film and TV shootings have kicked off again adhering to the government safety guidelines. Amongst the few films, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga was supposed to resume shooting in Hyderabad.

After receiving a go-ahead from the Telangana government and following the guidelines by Producers Guild Of India, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, along with his 30 hand-picked crew including his leading men, was supposed to head to Hyderabad for 14-day shooting schedule. Three sets were erected indoors in order complete the shooting. However, the Hyderabad schedule has been called off amid the spike in the Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to a daily, Sanjay Gupta revealed that the country has seen a spike of 30,000 cases in just a day. He further said that World Health Organization (WHO) has even claimed the possibility of the virus to be airborne. Since there shooting schedule required them to shoot indoors in their three indoor sets, it would have caused risk. He cited that now that Hyderabad has become as unsafe as Mumbai, they might as well shoot in the city itself. This call was taken after speaking with the lead actors and producers.

Sanjay Gupta also admitted that while they want to begin work from August 15, the schedule could get pushed further. He said that while John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi were kicked to get back to work in Hyderabad, they can't put anyone's health at risk. John was planning to finish the shooting for Mumbai Saga and move onto his next. Seeing the current scenario, it seems unlikely. Right now, they are trying to procure permission to shoot at Mehboob Studios, Essel and Filmcity. The dates are as of now tentative given the gravity of the current situation.

Earlier, Sanjay Gupta admitted he was working on editing from home along with his production team. He is currently at his Khandala home. But, he added that the team requires another four months from the time they complete the shoot in order to finish the film to lock the final print of it .

Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Jackie Shroff, Rohit Roy, and Gulshan Grover

