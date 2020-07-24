Sonu Sood has been garnering a lot of praise for stepping up and helping people in distress during the lockdown. The actor has helped thousands of migrant workers reach their hometown during the lockdown and is continuing his selfless service.

From the past few days, the news of a family selling their cow to buy a smartphone for their children's online classes has been doing the rounds. The cow was their only source of income. Because of the pandemic, schools have been holding online classes for which students need smartphones or laptops.

After seeing the news, Sonu shared the same and said that he will help get their cows back. He also asked netizens to share details of the family.

Let’s get this guy’s cows back. Can someone send his details please. https://t.co/zv0Mj8DCh9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2020

Ravinder ji. Can you please share his details. https://t.co/dsKG4eCAmw — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2020



Meanwhile, Sonu Sood recently introduced an app called Pravasi Rozgar through which migrant workers will be able to land a job.

