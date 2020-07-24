Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.07.2020 | 1:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Sonu Sood to help family who sold their cow to buy smartphones for online classes

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonu Sood has been garnering a lot of praise for stepping up and helping people in distress during the lockdown. The actor has helped thousands of migrant workers reach their hometown during the lockdown and is continuing his selfless service.

Sonu Sood to help family who sold their cow to buy smartphones for online classes

From the past few days, the news of a family selling their cow to buy a smartphone for their children's online classes has been doing the rounds. The cow was their only source of income. Because of the pandemic, schools have been holding online classes for which students need smartphones or laptops.

After seeing the news, Sonu shared the same and said that he will help get their cows back. He also asked netizens to share details of the family.


Meanwhile, Sonu Sood recently introduced an app called Pravasi Rozgar through which migrant workers will be able to land a job.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood helps migrant workers get employed through an app

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shekhar Suman, Ananth Mahadevan lash out at…

Ranvir Shorey says he suffered psychological…

Priyanka Chopra to celebrate 20 years in the…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Rajeev Masand…

Rajeev Sen to debut as Rohit Vardhan in…

Anupam Kher’s mother and other family…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification