Last Updated 10.02.2020 | 9:50 AM IST

John Abraham refutes rumours about triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2 but promises great action

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

John Abraham is set to return with the second installment of Satyameva Jayate to be directed by Milap Zaveri. While the first film was high on the action with gritty over the top drama, the second one aims to focus on social issues too in an entertaining way.

Satyameva Jayate worked on the 80s machismo kinda action but Marjaavan, which was directed by the same director, failed to impress the audience. Speaking about whether they’ll play to the same gallery when it comes to action and high-end drama, John Abraham said that they will continue to do so for the larger audience but Satyameva Jayate 2 will be different in its treatment. The first one was for the masses but the actor says the second will be for classes and focus on relevant stories. He said that it won’t be over the top but still be entertaining.

There are rumours John will have a triple role. John revealed that Milap Zaveri is still developing characters and would like John to play one of those roles. He said that is up for discussion but he can’t say anything at this point.

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on October 2, 2020.

ALSO READ: John Abraham sets himself for a hat-trick film each with Sanjay Gupta, Nikkhil Advani and Rohit Dhawan

