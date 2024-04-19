Aprilia India has found its perfect brand match in Bollywood actor John Abraham for their new range of superbikes. This partnership goes beyond a typical celebrity endorsement, signifying a meeting of minds that embodies Aprilia's core values. Abraham's well-known passion for high-performance motorcycles aligns perfectly with Aprilia's rich racing heritage and legacy.

John Abraham onboards Aprilia India as brand ambassador; poses with Rs. 4.10 lakh worth superbike

According to Economic Times Auto, Aprilia highlighted Abraham's ability to resonate with India's thriving community of performance biking enthusiasts. They see him not just as a brand ambassador, but as a true fan - a rider who exemplifies the spirit of Aprilia. The announcement comes alongside the unveiling of a motorcycle priced at Rs. 4.10 lakh, powered by a 457cc engine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

John Abraham expressed his excitement about the collaboration, “I am thrilled to be associated with Aprilia. I personally connect with the Aprilia brand, which embodies passion, performance, and style.” He went on to acknowledge the brand's celebrated legacy and his eagerness to be part of their journey in promoting high-performance bikes that capture the spirit of racing, adventure, and sport.

Aprilia officials echoed this enthusiasm. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicles, stated, “We are incredibly excited to welcome John Abraham to the Aprilia family. John's passion for performance, adventure, and excellence perfectly embodies the Aprilia spirit.” He believes this partnership will not only strengthen the brand's vision but also resonate with every rider seeking a motorcycle that's both thrilling and stylish.

Apoorva Saigal, Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing at Piaggio Vehicles, chimed in, calling the addition of John Abraham “a significant chapter in our brand journey.” Saigal acknowledged Abraham's genuine passion for motorcycling, which resonates with Aprilia's discerning customers. She sees his influence as instrumental in expanding Aprilia's reach and connecting with a wider audience of passionate riders. The collaboration promises exciting campaigns that celebrate the thrill of riding an Aprilia motorcycle.

