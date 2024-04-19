The couple took to Instagram on April 18th to share the heartwarming news with their followers.

Masaba Gupta, the renowned fashion designer, actor and daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta, is expecting her first child with husband Satyadeep Mishra. The couple took to Instagram on April 18th to share the heartwarming news with their followers.

The announcement post featured a series of adorable images. The first one playfully used two sunflower emojis to represent a pregnant woman. The second image depicted the couple themselves as cartoon avatars with hearts for eyes, symbolizing their love and excitement. The final photo captured a sweet moment of Masaba and Satyadeep cuddled together on the floor, with a background wall adorned with a pair of tiny painted feet.

Masaba's caption perfectly embodied her personality, both playful and heartfelt. “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY),” she wrote, adding a touch of humor with the specific banana chip request.

The news instantly sent a wave of congratulations flooding Masaba and Satyadeep's social media pages. Fellow celebrities were quick to shower the couple with love and good wishes. Parineeti Chopra chimed in with a simple, “Congratsss mama,” while Roshni Chopra expressed her joy with, “Omg happy happy!!!” Tisca Chopra even gave Masaba a special new title, calling her “Mamasaba.”

Bipasha Basu echoed a sentiment many shared, writing, “Aww congratulations. Babies are the best!” Masaba's close friend and celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra conveyed her anticipation with a simple, “Can't-Wait,” while Kusha Kapila offered a creative twist, saying, “masaBABY congratulations!”

The comment section overflowed with love from other notable names like Kriti Sanon, Sophie Choudhary, Mira Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Rannvijay Singha, and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra tied the knot in January 2023. They worked on the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.

