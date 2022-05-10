In September last year, the makers of Ek Villain Returns announced that the film will be released in theatres on July 8. The date was decided after theatres reopened in Maharashtra last year post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the makers announced a new release date for the film. The film will now hit the theatres on July 29.

Releasing 8 years after the first installment of the franchise, the multi-starer film has some high-octane action pieces along with major twists in its plot, and much like its predecessor, the music of the film is one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

Earlier while talking about the film, director Mohit Suri said, "Ek Villain Returns is my dream project. It has been an incredible journey since day one and all of us had a great time. As we wrap the shoot, I cannot wait to begin the next phase of the production and have the audience watch the final product. I had the best time working the entire cast, and the same has been reflected on screen."

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. The film had gone on floors last year. While the first schedule was shot extensively across multiple locations in Mumbai, the second schedule happened in Goa.

Ek Villain Returns is jointly produced by T-Series & Balaji Telefilms. It is the sequel to the 2014 film that starred Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh.

