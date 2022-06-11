Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was embroiled in a drug case in October last year post the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Aryan was taken into custody on the night of October 2, 2021, along with a few others. He was kept under judicial custody for 28 days before he was let go on bail. In the month of May 2022, the NCB gave Aryan a clean chit in the cruise drug bust case due to lack of sufficient evidence. But, the 23-year-old did raise concerns about his reputation when no substance was found on him.

“You have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation” – Aryan Khan breaks his silence on being arrested in drugs bust case

Aryan Khan has finally broken his silence over the arrest and what impact it has had on him. India Today Magazine unveiled a cover story titled Lessons From The Aryan Khan Case, by Raj Chengappa, Sanjay Singh, NCB’s deputy director-general (operations), who was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT). In a conversation with Aryan Khan by Sanjay Singh, Aryan asked him, "Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking — aren’t these charges absurd? They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it?"

Sanjay Singh also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was also concerned about his son's mental and emotional well-being and that his son was apparently not sleeping well. The actor reportedly said that he would himself go to Aryan Khan's bedroom at nights to keep him company. Singh revealed that SRK was almost in tears when he asked, "We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day."

In March this year, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), had reportedly found that Aryan Khan was not a part of the larger conspiracy. It was reported that the SIT stated that there is "no evidence that Aryan Khan was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate".

According to the initial report in Hindustan Times, officials said, "Aryan Khan was never in possession of drugs hence there was no need to take his phone and check his chats; the chats do not suggest Khan was part of any international syndicate; the raid was not video-recorded as mandated by the NCB manual, and the drugs recovered from multiple accused arrested in the case shown as single recovery."

