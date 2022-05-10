Killing Eve star Jodie Comer has been roped in to lead an apocalyptic thriller called The End We Start From by director Mahalia Belo and executive producer Benedict Cumberbatch.

Jodie Comer to star in apocalyptic thriller The End We Start produced by Benedict Cumberbatch

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mahalia Belo will direct the film from a script by Alice Birch and adapted from the novel by Megan Hunter. Sébastien Raybaud’s production and financing banner Anton and SunnyMarch recently announced a development and production agreement for a slate of feature films, with Anton acquiring a minority share in SunnyMarch.

The End We Start From will be the first project under the agreement. Production is set for August 2022, with Anton to launch global sales at the Cannes market, and UTA Independent Film Group will handle a U.S. sale.

BBC Film and Anton will finance the film, which is set around “an environmental crisis leaving London submerged by flood waters, and a young family torn apart in chaos. As a woman and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in an intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival and hope.” The female-fronted project boasts executive producers including actor Benedict Cumberbatch, Comer herself, Sébastien Raybaud, Cecile Gaget, and Eva Yates. Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, Liza Marshall, Sophie Hunter, and Amy Jackson are attached as producers.

Meanwhile, Jodie Comer will next appear in HBO’s sex therapy series Big Swiss, produced by Adam McKay.

Also Read: Post Killing Eve, Jodie Comer to lead series adaptation of Jen Beagin’s sex therapy novel Big Swiss at HBO

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.