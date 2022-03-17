Killing Eve star Jodie Comer has been roped in to star in HBO series Big Swiss, a show which adapts Jen Beagin’s upcoming book of the same name.

Post Killing Eve, Jodie Comer to lead series adaptation of Jen Beagin’s sex therapy novel Big Swiss at HBO

According to Deadline, Big Swiss follows a woman who after starting a new life anonymously transcribing sex therapy sessions in Hudson, NY, becomes fixated with one of the patients, leading to an obsessive, explosive relationship between the two. Comer stars as Flavia, aka Big Swiss. HBO landed the project, which comes from A24 and Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, in a competitive battle against 14 bidders.

Jodie Comer, who also executive produces with Jen Beagin, will star as Flavia, aka Big Swiss. The upcoming feature will mark the first major series for the English actress as she comes off the fourth and final season of Killing Eve. As per reports, the show is currently in development at HBO and will be a potential limited series.

On the work Jodie Comer recently appeared in Free Guy opposite Ryan Reynolds and The Last Duel with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Adam Driver. She also played international assassin Villanelle in the critically acclaimed drama Killing Eve, currently airing its final season.

