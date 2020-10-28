Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.10.2020 | 12:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Netflix is developing Assassin’s Creed live-action series

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Netflix is developing an Assassin’s Creed live-action series. The video game company Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers.

Netflix is developing Assassin’s Creed live-action series

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ brand into an iconic franchise,” said Altman told Variety. “We’re thrilled to create an ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ universe.”

Assassin's Creed is an action-adventure video game that was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in November 2007 and was made available on Microsoft Windows in April 2008. A film was made starring Michael Fassbender in 2016.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shraddha Kapoor to play Bollywood's newest…

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra to star in…

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor, Sohum…

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash…

Alia Bhatt follows Katrina Kaif; invests an…

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification