Netflix is developing an Assassin’s Creed live-action series. The video game company Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ brand into an iconic franchise,” said Altman told Variety. “We’re thrilled to create an ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ universe.”

Assassin's Creed is an action-adventure video game that was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in November 2007 and was made available on Microsoft Windows in April 2008. A film was made starring Michael Fassbender in 2016.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.