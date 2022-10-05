Jeffrey Dahmer series Monster becomes Netflix’s ninth most watched English-language series of all time with 496+ million hours of views

Dahmer: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has reportedly become Netflix’s ninth most popular English-language series of all time with 496+ million hours of viewership.

Jeffrey Dahmer series Monster becomes Netflix’s 9th most watched English-language series of all time

The series is now in its second week on the Netflix Top 10 chart. According to Variety, after 12 days, Monster has been viewed for 496.1 million hours and it still has 16 more days to climb even higher on the chart. According to Netflix’s figures, at least 56 million households have consumed all 10 episodes (approximately 8.8 hours total) of the limited series thus far.

The Ryan Murphy limited series, which stars Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer, racked up 299.84 million hours viewed during its second week on the streaming platform, making it the second most watched English-language series in a week ever. Next, Season 5 of Dynasty follows with 44.6 million hours viewed between September 26 - October 2.

Coming third is Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga with 26.4 million hours viewed, then Season 5 of Cobra Kai in fourth place in its third week on Netflix with 20.8 million hours viewed. Heartbreak High Season 1 followed at No. 5 with 20.8 million hours viewed in its second full week of availability.

Other shows on the chart of streaming giant included Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (9.13 million), The Crown Seasons 1 (12.09 million) and 2 (11.48 million), Stranger Things Season 4 (10.34 million).

Also Read: Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer series Monster debuts at No. 1 on Netflix with a whopping 196 million hours of viewership

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.