Currently, several reports have been stating that Bollywood’s popular couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may get divorced.

Followed by the arrival of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and his entire family without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at the Anant Ambani wedding festivities with the latter two making a late entrance, the rumours of an alleged divorce in the Bachchan family have fuelled up even further. Owing to the ongoing reports about the Abhi-Ash marriage hitting rock bottom, an old interview of Ash’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan has resurfaced wherein the yesteryear actress is opening about Ash’s relationship with her father-in-law and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan opens up about how Amitabh Bachchan loved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as his own daughter, amid ongoing divorce rumours

Jaya Bachchan spills beans on the father-in-law – daughter-in-law bond on KWK

Jaya Bachchan in this interaction with Karan Johar on the couch of Koffee With Karan, revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has always considered Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as his own daughter, just like Shweta Bachchan Nanda. “Whenever he sees her, he becomes happy. He never saw Aishwarya as a daughter-in-law. He always saw Aishwarya as a daughter. Amitji, the minute he sees her, it’s like he’s looking at Shweta coming home. His eyes light up. She’ll fill the vacuum that Shweta left,” she said.

Abhishek Bachchan liking a post on divorce also added to the rumours

The rumours of the couple divorcing have been doing the rounds for quite some time but neither of them has confirmed about any trouble in their marriage. However, after the incident at the Anant Ambani wedding, a social media activity of Abhishek Bachchan too also garnered immense attention especially since it was related to the divorce. The actor had apparently liked a post which read, “When love stops being easy. Couples who have been married are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?” which was a quote by the author Heena Khandelwal. This lead to many believing that the actor is hinting at their troubled marriage.

About Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

After dating for a few years, the actors tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2007 in Mumbai. The couple became proud parents to a daughter named Aaradhya in 2011.

