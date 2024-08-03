2024 has proved to be a decisive year for Kangana Ranaut. She won the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from the constituency of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Her passion project Emergency will release in cinemas on September 6. And now it has come to light that she is selling off her bungalow in Mumbai.

SCOOP: Kangana Ranaut puts her Bandra bungalow on sale for Rs. 40 crores?

This is the same property where the office of her production house, Manikarnika Films, is housed. It is located in the elite Pali Hill neighborhood of Bandra.

A YouTube page called Code Estate put up a video few hours ago that a production house office is up for sale. The host didn’t name the celebrity but the tour of the video made it clear that it belonged to Kangana Ranaut. Even netizens in the comment section mentioned the actress’s name.

The reason why it was easy to guess is because her bungalow was in the news in 2020 when it was partly demolished by the authorities for alleged illegal extensions. It was one of the biggest episodes of that year.

As per the details shared by the anchor in the Code Estate video, the plot size is 285 meters while the construction area of the bungalow is 3042 sq feet. It has ground floor and two floors. The video tour makes it clear that the entire property is aesthetically done. It even has a red-themed sound proof editor’s room on the 1250 sq feet first floor.

The host also mentions in the end that the property is being sold for a whopping Rs. 40 crores.

