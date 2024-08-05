Madhuri Dixit-Nene is reportedly set to venture into uncharted territory. The actor, who made her digital debut with the intriguing thriller The Fame Game, is now in talks to play a serial killer in a new web series helmed by the acclaimed director, Nagesh Kukunoor.

Madhuri Dixit to play serial killer in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series Mrs Deshpande: Report

Madhuri Dixit To Play A Serial Killer?

Titled Mrs Deshpande, the series is a psychological thriller that revolves around a unique premise. It explores the idea of the police enlisting a convicted serial killer to assist in profiling and apprehending another serial killer on the loose. The show is reportedly an adaptation of a French series.

A report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “The show tells the story of how the police hire a serial killer and pick her brains to understand another serial killer’s modus operandi and nab him. The show is a remake of a French series.” The source further added, “The casting is underway. The team is excited to present Madhuri in a dark role.”

If everything falls into place, Nagesh Kukunoor will make a comeback to the digital space after his stint with Modern Love Hyderabad. Known for his sensitive storytelling, Kukunoor’s association with a dark thriller promises to be an intriguing combination. However, fans have to wait for an official announcement to confirm the same.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl is currently gearing up for the celebrations of her 40 years in showbiz. A few days back, she announced that she would be touring the USA from August 8 to August 11, 2024, in a special four-city tour aptly titled 'The Forever Queen of Bollywood - Madhuri Dixit.' She will visit New York, Dallas, New Jersey, and Atlanta.

Also Read: 30 years of HAHK EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit says, “People started having shaadis for 4-5 days after this film”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.