Jaya Bachchan expressed her disappointment with Budget 2024, calling it "just drama" and criticizing the Centre for making empty promises.

Jaya Bachchan puts her emotions on her sleeves and is well-known for her clever reactions. Speaking of which, the legendary actress was asked to provide her thoughts on the recently released Budget 2024. Without hesitation, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor took a shot at the Centre.

Jaya Bachchan, an MP, was questioned by ANI outside Parliament on the budget, which was delivered yesterday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama at the Budget Session of Parliament. She said, “I have no reaction; ye koi budget hai reaction karney wala? It is just drama. Promises that are kept on paper will never be implemented." The official Instagram page of ANI has shared the video with the caption, “This budget is just a drama…” SP MP Jaya Bachchan takes a dig at Centre over Budget 2024.”

Jaya Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha member of Parliament representing the Samajwadi Party.

Jaya Bachchan went to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on July 11 with her children Abhishek and Shweta. ANI released a series of images of the Bachchan family dressed in traditional attire. Jaya is wearing a yellow kurta set, her daughter is wearing a red kurta, and Abhishek is dressed in a white kurta set with a black jacket.

On the work front, she was recently seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also starred Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Alia Bhatt. The picture was well welcomed by both viewers and critics. She is yet to reveal her next project.

