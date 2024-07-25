Excel Entertainment along with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures has achieved another remarkable milestone with Boong being selected for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani backed Boong to premiere at 49th Toronto International Film Festival

Boong follows Boong, a young boy from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the most special gift. His search for his father leads to an unexpected gift – a new beginning.

Director Lakshmipriya Devi, who has always aspired to tell stories, chose to direct Boong only when a story from her own experiences emerged. This narrative organically developed while seeking closure from a difficult part of her childhood in Manipur, a place she calls home in the northeastern corner of India. Drawing from her experience as a First Assistant Director on landmark Indian productions such as Luck by Chance, Talaash, PK, and A Suitable Boy, Devi makes her directorial debut with Boong.

Boong will have a World Premiere in the Discovery section at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival, taking place September 5-15, 2024.

Boong is a bittersweet reflection of her memories of Manipur, demonstrating the production house's dedication to bringing heartfelt and impactful stories to the forefront of global cinema.

Also Read: Mirzapur Season 3 trailer launch: “Whenever I go, people only ask me ‘Don 3 kabhi aayegi aur Mirzapur 3 kabhi aayegi?!” – Farhan Akhtar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.