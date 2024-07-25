comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 25.07.2024 | 10:41 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sarfira Hindustani 2 Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Ulajh Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani backed Boong to premiere at 49th Toronto International Film Festival

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani backed Boong to premiere at 49th Toronto International Film Festival

en Bollywood News Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani backed Boong to premiere at 49th Toronto International Film Festival
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Excel Entertainment along with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures has achieved another remarkable milestone with Boong being selected for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani backed Boong to premiere at 49th Toronto International Film Festival

Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani backed Boong to premiere at 49th Toronto International Film Festival

Boong follows Boong, a young boy from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the most special gift. His search for his father leads to an unexpected gift – a new beginning.

Director Lakshmipriya Devi, who has always aspired to tell stories, chose to direct Boong only when a story from her own experiences emerged. This narrative organically developed while seeking closure from a difficult part of her childhood in Manipur, a place she calls home in the northeastern corner of India. Drawing from her experience as a First Assistant Director on landmark Indian productions such as Luck by Chance, Talaash, PK, and A Suitable Boy, Devi makes her directorial debut with Boong.

Boong will have a World Premiere in the Discovery section at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival, taking place September 5-15, 2024.

Boong is a bittersweet reflection of her memories of Manipur, demonstrating the production house's dedication to bringing heartfelt and impactful stories to the forefront of global cinema.

Also Read: Mirzapur Season 3 trailer launch: “Whenever I go, people only ask me ‘Don 3 kabhi aayegi aur Mirzapur 3 kabhi aayegi?!” – Farhan Akhtar

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jaya Bachchan calls Budget 2024 just drama;…

Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra tackle…

Salman Khan says, “I believe Lawrence…

Shah Rukh Khan honoured with exclusive gold…

Raghav Juyal reacts to possible…

Ghudchadi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt and Raveena…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification