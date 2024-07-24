The trailer for the much-anticipated series Gyaarah Gyaarah, directed by Umesh Bist, has been released on ZEE5's YouTube channel. The series stars Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra, featuring an intriguing storyline where two estranged police officers, connected through a dead walkie-talkie, come together to solve a 15-year-old murder mystery. This unique premise promises to bring a fresh force to the entertainment industry.

Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra tackle time-travel murder mystery in Gyaarah Gyaarah: Trailer out now!!

Star-studded cast and gripping narrative

Alongside Raghav Juyal, the trailer also showcases Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa in significant roles. The narrative builds around an inactive phone that mysteriously comes to life every day at 11:11, adding an element of thrill to the drama. The trailer starts with a compelling voiceover stating, “Time is an illusion. Time conceals many mysteries,” setting the tone for the series.

Producer’s enthusiasm and audience expectations

Producer Karan Johar shared the trailer on his Instagram with a caption hinting at the show's intriguing plot, “Can a glitch in time crack the unsolved crimes? Gyaarah Gyaarah premieres 9th August on ZEE5.” The post tagged the entire cast, indicating the collaborative effort behind this OTT thriller. This marks the second collaboration between Raghav Juyal, Karan Johar, and Guneet Monga Kapoor, following their recent blockbuster hit KILL.

Intriguing plot and time-travel element

Gyaarah Gyaarah is co-produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain. The series narrates the story of two police officers from different eras, connected by a mysterious walkie-talkie that activates at 11:11 PM for 60 seconds. The senior detective Shaurya Anthwal, played by Dhairya Karwa, and the young officer Yug Arya, portrayed by Raghav Juyal, unravel cold cases, altering the past and present with each discovery. Kritika Kamra's character, Vamika Rawat, links these eras, guiding Yug while being unaware of the extraordinary connection between him and Shaurya.

Actors reflect on their roles

Kritika Kamra said, “Stepping into the world of Gyaarah Gyaarah has been an exhilarating journey for me. This role is unlike anything I've ever done before - it's pushed me out of my comfort zone. Playing a cop in this mind-bending mystery thriller has been both thrilling and demanding. Moreover, working alongside visionaries like Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor is a dream come true - their guidance and creative energy on set was truly inspiring. I can't wait for ZEE5’s audience to experience this unique story that blends time, suspense, and human emotions in such an unlikely way, that makes the storytelling graph of the show truly unique and exciting.”

Raghav Juyal said, “Being part of Gyaarah Gyaarah has been a transformative experience for me. I started my journey on a TV reality show, seamlessly transitioned into hosting and comedic roles. Now, as I make a mark in the Bollywood industry, I am deeply grateful to Guneet for recognizing my potential and encouraging me to embrace serious and challenging roles. Portraying a police officer for the first time feels like a significant responsibility, it's a big leap from my usual performances, and I'm grateful for this opportunity. It allows me to showcase a different side of my acting abilities and I can't wait for the ZEE5 audiences to see what we've created with Gyaarah Gyaarah - it's going to be a whole new experience for me and hopefully for the audience too!”

Dhairya Karwa said, “Immersing myself in the world of Gyaarah Gyaarah has been an incredible journey. The idea of manipulating time and its impact on our decisions is fascinating, and it's been thrilling to portray that on screen. Collaborating with such a talented cast and being guided by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Umesh Sir has been a special experience. This project is unlike anything I've worked on before - it's intense, makes you think, and keeps you engaged. I can't wait for ZEE5 audiences to delve into this distinctive mix of thriller and suspense that challenges our perception of reality. Gyaarah Gyaarah is a series that will make you reevaluate everything you thought you knew about time and fate.”

With its intriguing plot, stellar cast, and the collaborative efforts of notable producers, Gyaarah Gyaarah is set to premiere on ZEE5 on August 9th. The series promises to challenge perceptions of time and fate, making it a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

