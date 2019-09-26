Bollywood Hungama

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan owes his younger look to home cooked food

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saif Ali Khan, who is one of the finest stars superstars in Bollywood, shared insights on his latest weightloss regime that has made him fit like never before. The actor owes it all to his home-cooked meals and a basic workout routine. Without any trainers or nutritionist, the actor says this transformation is self-made.

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan owes his younger look to home cooked food

Sources close to the actor said. “For the longest time, Saif has been playing characters that have required him to undergo various physical transformations. Sacred Games Season 1 and his upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior required him to bulk up heavily to do justice to the respective characters. He has also seen sporting a beard for a very long time for his roles of a warrior and a naga sadhu for his respective characters Tanhaji and Laal Kaptaan. After wrapping up the shoot for Sacred Games, Tanhaji, and Laal Kaptaan, Saif started an effortless routine to slip into his character for Jawaani Jaaneman which is a coming of age film. After the first look was revealed, Saif was highly appreciated for the crewcut that he pulled off with such panache. Fans have been gushing over this appearance that reminded him of his films like Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal. This transformation of Saif is all self-made.”

But now, Saif Ali Khan has undergone this transformation all by himself by regularly working out on his own along with healthy homecooked meals. Since he prefers spending time at home, eating out has always had its limitations. He currently does gym and weights and cardio without an instructor.

As for Jawaani Jaaneman, it is set to release in November this year.

ALSO READ: Jawaani Jaaneman: Tabu wraps up her reunion film with Hum Saath Saath Hain co-star Saif Ali Khan

More Pages: Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection

