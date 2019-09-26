Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan is deeply grateful to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

ByMonica Yadav

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has had a tremendous career who gave some of the brilliant performances in the history of Indian cinema. Now, the highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke award, will be conferred to Big B for his outstanding contribution for the growth and development of Indian cinema.

The announcement was made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar via tweet which read, “The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him. @narendramodi @SrBachchan”.

After the announcement, many celebrities across different fields congratulated the megastar. Big B himself took to Twitter to express how grateful he is to receive such and honour and so much love from his well-wishers. “How does one even begin to put to words the immense gratitude I wish to convey to all that have sent their greetings to me .. just so humbled and overjoyed to see your joy .. thank you ..????????????????

शब्द नहीं मिल रहे की किस तरह , आप सब को अपना आभार प्रकट कर सकूँ,” he wrote.

The Dadasaheb Phalke award comprises of a golden lotus, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs. 1,000,000.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan has been conferred with three prestigious honours – Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

