Last Updated 26.09.2019 | 11:47 AM IST

WOAH! Yash Raj Films dubs the Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff starrer War in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

BySubhash K. Jha

Remember how Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment had insisted on releasing the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees alongside Hrithik’s Kaabil? Well, it’s payback time now. In a sudden and unexpected move Yash Raj films has decided to dub their big Gandhi Jayanti release War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff into three South Indian languages—Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam—besides Hindi.

This places the other big Gandhi Jayanti release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (originally in Telugu and dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam) at a singular disadvantage, as the multi-language format was the major USP that this Telugu film was hoping to cash in on while competing with War in the National market.

A source close to Yash Raj reveals, “The decision to dub War into South Indian languages is taken in the light of the huge enthusiasm that the film’s trailer has whipped up. Yash Raj never expected this level of pan-India interest in their product. So they decided to make it more accessible in the South.”

Whatever the reason for expanding its bandwidth and reach, War will now give Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy a big fight everywhere in South India except of course, Andhra Pradesh where Chiranjeevi fans will make sure there is no competition for their iconic star’s most ambitious films.

For the rest of the country it an open war in multiple languages on the most peaceful day of the year. May Gandhiji’s soul rest in peace.

Also Read: WAR: Advance booking for the Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff starrer to open 5 days ahead of release

More Pages: War Box Office Collection

