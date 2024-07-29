comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.07.2024 | 11:45 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sarfira Hindustani 2 Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Ulajh Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Javed Akhtar’s X account hacked, fake tweet posted about Indian Olympics team

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor…

“Taapsee Pannu needs better PR training”:…

Ranveer Singh to play RAW agent in Aditya…

Ranbir Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on backlash for…

Trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel…

SCOOP: Karan Johar hits PAUSE on his war…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification