Javed Akhtar, had his X (formerly Twitter) account hacked on July 28. A fake tweet was posted from his account, which he later revealed was not written by him, but by the hackers.

Javed Akhtar, like many Bollywood celebs, is an active social media user. The senior Bollywood lyricist frequently uses his X (previously Twitter) account to share his thoughts on important topics. He also uses it to communicate with his audience.

Unfortunately, his X account was hacked yesterday, and a tweet was sent from the B-town celebrity's official profile. On July 28, he published a post indicating that his account had been hijacked.

On the evening of July 28, Javed Akhtar used his X account to notify his admirers that his account had been compromised. The screenwriter, lyricist, and poet also revealed that a post about the Indian squad at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 was not made by him, but rather by some hackers. It appears that the tweet in question has been removed.

My X ID is hacked . There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics . It is totally harmless but not sent by me . We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 28, 2024

He wrote in his tweet, “My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X.”

Fans Reaction to his tweet

"Change your password immediately," tweeted an X user in response to Javed's tweet. A fan also posted, "Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon." Another person asked, "What was that harmless message?"

The tweet 'regarding our Indian team for Olympics' that Javed mentioned in his most recent tweet is currently not available on his timeline. Someone else wrote, “I have not seen any tweet from you... I hope issue will be resolved soon.”

Celebrities congratulate Manu Bhaker

On Sunday, various celebrities congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning the bronze medal in Women's 10 M Air Pistol at the Paris Olympics.

Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, and many others went to social media to express their genuine congratulations and delight in Manu's achievement.

Actor Preity Zinta shared her excitement on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congratulations @bhakermanu on winning the first medal for India in Olympics 2024..." Taapsee Pannu wrote on Instagram Stories, "Opening our Olympic medal tally account with a bronze!!! Congratulations to this fantastic shooter."

