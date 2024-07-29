A fire incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Chitra Cinema in Dadar, Mumbai. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the fire was quickly brought under control. The blaze originated in the canteen area of the cinema hall and was promptly extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). As a precautionary measure, the theater was evacuated.

Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Chitra Cinema, no injuries reported; management issues official statement

Chitra Cinema Management Issues Statement

In an official statement, Chitra Cinema management expressed gratitude for the swift response of the MFB and confirmed that no one was harmed. An excerpt of the statement read, “First and foremost, we are grateful to confirm that no injuries have been sustained, as verified by the BMC. The fire, which originated in the canteen area, was swiftly brought under control. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded promptly and effectively, evacuating the theatre as a precautionary measure.”

The statement further added, “The safety and well-being of our patrons and staff are our highest priorities. We commend the MFB and our staff for their quick and professional actions, which ensured the safety of everyone present. Our team is working closely with the relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive fire safety check to ensure our premises meet all required safety standards.”

The cinema hall will resume operations shortly after completing necessary safety checks. The management also apologized for any inconvenience caused and thanked patrons for their understanding and support during this time.

