Actress Jasmin Bhasin is facing a challenging phase as she copes with her bandaged eye due to corneal damage caused by a lens mishap. Bhasin went on to reveal that she was not in Mumbai and elaborated on what went wrong, as she explained, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was preparing. I don't know what exactly went wrong with my lens, but after wearing it, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually intensified."

Jasmin Bhasin battles corneal damage after lens mishap, leaves her in pain

The actress, who is known for television and reality shows, went on to add about how the injury intesified while she was attending a few work commitments, leading her to seek medical help. She continued, "I wanted to see a doctor, but due to work commitments, I decided to participate in the event first and then visit the doctor. I wore sunglasses during the event and the team helped me with handling things, as I couldn't see properly after a while. We went to an eye specialist late at night, who diagnosed me with corneal damage and placed bandages on my eyes."

Updating on her current condition, she expressed, "I am in a lot of pain. Doctors have told me I should recover in the next four to five days, but until then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see properly and the pain makes it difficult even to sleep." However, Jasmin remains hopeful of returning to work soon. "Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my commitments. I hope to recover in a few days and get back to work," she concluded.

