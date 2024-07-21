David Dhawan's new comedy film, starring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, has completed its first filming schedule in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur wrap first schedule of their upcoming David Dhawan’s comedy film

The first filming schedule of David Dhawan's upcoming comedy film has wrapped in Mumbai. The yet-to-be-titled project reunites director David Dhawan with his son Varun Dhawan for the fourth time, following hits like Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. Mrunal Thakur joins the cast as the leading lady.

Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur wrap first schedule of their upcoming David Dhawan’s comedy film

The untitled film has been generating anticipation for some time now, as it reunites VD and David for the fourth time following films such as Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1. While the film's first schedule is complete, Varun will focus on his other forthcoming feature, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

As per sources, the next schedule is slated for November, allowing Varun to complete his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The source also adds that Varun Dhawan also sustained a rib injury during filming.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will also star in Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, is an Indian version of the same-titled international series developed by the Russo Brothers. According to rumours, the actress and Varun Dhawan are executing high-octane action scenes in the film.

Also Read : Varun Dhawan shares fun video with baby daughter, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.