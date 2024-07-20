Janhvi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai following a severe food poisoning incident. She was hospitalized for a few days and has now been discharged.

According to Zoom, she has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home. Her father Boney Kapoor confirmed the news and stated, “She was discharged this morning. She is much better now.”

According to a Times Now article, her father, sister Khushi Kapoor, and claimed lover Shikhar Pahariya have always been by her side, caring for her.

Earlier this week, a source close to the actor told Hindustan Times that Janhvi was hospitalised to a South Mumbai hospital on Thursday. She had a "severe case of food poisoning"

It was claimed at the time that she is on her path to recovery, "though she is struggling with weakness". On Tuesday, Janhvi returned to Mumbai from Chennai. She didn't feel well on Wednesday, so she opted not to go out.

Recently, Janhvi has been balancing her personal and professional lives. She was recently seen attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony. Following that, she began promoting her forthcoming film Ulajh, in which she plays Suhana Bhatia.

On the work front, Fans will see Janhvi next in Ulajh as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat caught up in a labyrinth of intrigue and conspiracy. Sudhanshu Saria directs the film, which promises a riveting story set against the backdrop of high-stakes international diplomacy.

