Marking the union of India's two most popular and loved musical sensations, Jasleen Royal has joined forces with Arijit Singh for her upcoming song. Donning the producer’s hat for the song, Jasleen has not only composed and sung the romantic song, but also produced the music video, with Arijit Singh as the male vocalist.

Jasleen Royal collaborates with Arijit Singh for their first romantic song together

While Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh collaborated earlier for the inspirational song ‘Mitra Re’ from Runway 34, the duo would mark their first romantic song with Jasleen's upcoming composition which is an independent single.

Talking about the song, Jasleen said, "It is a very special song for me, I am not only composing and singing it but also producing the music video. It is my passion project and naturally wanted the best of the best for my song, which is when I asked Arijit to sing for my song. He was extremely sweet and responded instantly saying he’s on board. Arijit is loved for his magical and soulful voice that resonates with the audience everywhere. I have been an admirer of his work and as an artist he always inspires me to do better. Even for our song, when he recorded it and I heard it, I was blown away by his rendition. He is not only a great artist with an incredible hold over his art but also a gem of a human being with a huge heart. I am very grateful to him for doing the song and his support throughout.”

While details of the song are yet to be revealed, the musical union of the duo promises a magical treat for the audience.

