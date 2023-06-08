comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.06.2023 | 6:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are “officially” divorced; latter says, “We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are “officially” divorced; latter says, “We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter”

en Bollywood News Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are “officially” divorced; latter says, “We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter”

After being in the headlines constantly for their troubled marriage, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are now officially divorced. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, the once-married couple who have been making headlines for their troubled relationship, have officially divorced now. The couple had been facing difficulties in their marriage right from the start, but they made efforts to work through their issues. Unfortunately, their attempts to salvage their relationship were unsuccessful, leading them to consider the option of divorce. After months of speculation, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, who tied the knot in 2019, had their final divorce hearing on June 8, 2023.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are “officially” divorced; latter says, “We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter”

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are “officially” divorced; latter says, “We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter”

For the unversed, in an effort to address the situation, Rajeev Sen took to his YouTube channel and shared a vlog discussing the final hearing of their divorce. He expressed his belief that whatever the outcome may be, it will ultimately be for the best. 

In his previous blog, he said, “8th of June is the second and final hearing of divorce in the family court. A lot of my friends, fans and well-wishers wanted to know what is happening and what is the update. I just want to say that life is beautiful and it's what you make of it. People have individual lifestyles and thinking. Some show, others don't. I think whatever happens, happens for the best.”

Rajeev also shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram story on June 8, hinting at their separation. The note read, "There are no goodbyes. Just two people who just couldn't hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter.” On the other hand, a report by ETimes, Rajeev has confirmed their divorce. However, he did not speak anything else about their separation. 

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are “officially” divorced; latter says, “We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter”

The former couple, Rajeev and Charu, got married in 2019 and they are blessed with a baby girl, Ziana. 

Also Read: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen to have their final hearing on their impending divorce on June 8?

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 tickets of…

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 teaser set to be…

Jasleen Royal calls Indian music labels…

The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal…

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush…

Arshad Warsi confirms sharing screen space…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification