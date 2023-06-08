On Thursday, Jasleen Royal took to her Twitter handle and voiced her frustration with Indian music labels.

Renowned singer Jasleen Royal, known for her chart-topping hits like 'Ranjha', 'Nachde Ne Saare', and 'Din Shagna Da', recently took to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction with the workings of music labels in India. In a candid post, she criticised the labels, claiming they are far from artist-friendly and instead labelled them as exploitative.

"Sick of how music labels work in India! They never lose a single opportunity to say how artist-friendly they are, but in reality, they are the most exploitative," Jasleen Royal wrote on the microblogging platform, expressing her frustration. The talented artist then urged fellow musicians and performers to exercise caution and seek advice before entering into contracts with labels and film projects.

She emphasized the importance of understanding their rights and values before committing to any agreements, encouraging artists to be empowered and informed. Using the hashtag #EmpoweringArtists, Jasleen Royal concluded her post, sending a strong message to the creative community.

Sick of how music labels work in India! They never lose a single opporunity to say how artist friendly they are but in reality they are the most exploitative. All the artists who are reading this please wait and consult before selling your songs to labels and films. Know your… — Jasleen Royal (@jasleenroyal) June 7, 2023

The tweet sparked a discussion among Twitter users, with one individual commenting on the need for composers to retain ownership of their songs and licence them to music labels. Jasleen Royal concurred with the sentiment, acknowledging that the situation is more complex and layered than it may seem at first glance.

Agreed. But there are too many layers to that. — Jasleen Royal (@jasleenroyal) June 7, 2023

Coming to the professional front, Jasleen last sung the debut song for Coke Studio Bharat Season 1, ‘Udja’. Besides this, she also joined the Akshay Kumar-led tour, The Entertainers. After the tour, she also did a few concerts in India.

