Pankaj Tripathi will be seen essaying late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming flick, Main Atal Hoon.

Pankaj Tripathi and Main Atal Hoon director Ravi Jadhav meet UP Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath as they start shooting in Lucknow

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, along with producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Ravi Jadhav, recently had the honour of meeting the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath. The purpose of their meeting was to discuss their upcoming film, Main Atal Hoon, which is one of the most highly anticipated biopics on the life of the late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. During the meeting, the team also deliberated on their shooting plans in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

In an exciting update, Pankaj Tripathi took to his social media handle earlier today to share the news that the second schedule of the biopic has commenced. Fans eagerly await the release of Main Atal Hoon, which showcases Pankaj Tripathi in the role of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, who served as the Prime Minister of India thrice.

Presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Main Atal Hoon is produced by a talented team comprising Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The film promises to offer an insightful portrayal of the respected leader's life and contributions.

Audiences can expect a theatrical release of Main Atal Hoon later this year, bringing to the big screen the inspiring story of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. As the team gears up for the shoot and production progresses, anticipation continues to build among fans and cinema enthusiasts eager to witness this significant biographical film.

