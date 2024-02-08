According to the latest buzz, Janhvi Kapoor will be collaborating with Ram Charan, Suriya and Varun Dhawan for different projects.

Janhvi Kapoor is set for a power-packed 2024. The actress has exciting projects lined up with South Indian superstars Ram Charan and Suriya, alongside Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan.

Yes! You read it right! If a report by PinkVilla is something to go by, then Janhvi has signed RC 16 with Ram Charan, marking their first on-screen collaboration. "The actress is excited to join the big-budget Pan-India film directed by Buchi Babu," shared a source with the entertainment portal. "Shoot timelines are being finalized, but the project promises to be a significant addition to her filmography."

Taking on a challenging role, the Mili actress is said to be portraying Draupadi in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna, starring Suriya in the titular role. "Multiple look tests have been conducted," the source revealed, "and Janhvi is thrilled to embody this powerful character from the Mahabharata."

Meanwhile, Janhvi and Varun will reunite for an untitled romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. "This Dharma Productions film promises songs, drama, romance, and comedy, a genre Janhvi is eager to explore," the source stated. The film is expected to begin production in May/June 2024.

The report further stated that Karan Johar's project is slated for a June start, while Karna is expected to roll in October. RC 16 depends on Ram Charan's Game Changer schedule, but an April 2024 start is anticipated.

While the official announcement of the above-mentioned projects is awaited, Janhvi will be next seen in Jr NTR’s Devara. The first installment of the two-part saga, which also features Saif Ali Khan, is scheduled to release on April 5.

