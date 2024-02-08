Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to release tomorrow, Friday, February 9. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the trailers, the songs and the extensive promotions have caught attention. Content-wise, it promises to be a love story with a difference and now it has come to light that the film also has a surprise for the audience.

REVEALED: Janhvi Kapoor has a special appearance in Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

It turns out that popular actor Janhvi Kapoor has a special appearance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She appears at a crucial juncture in the film and adds a nice touch to the narrative. It’s interesting to note that Janhvi’s presence was well-hidden by the makers and no one ever got the slightest hint of it.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the second time that Janhvi Kapoor has appeared in a film produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Earlier, she was seen in a full-fledged role in the horror comedy Roohi (2021), co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. This is also her second consecutive cameo. She was last seen in a special appearance in Karan Johar’s directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She’ll be next seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Jr NTR-Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara and a political drama, Ulajh.

Besides Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra, Rakesh Bedi and Rajesh Kumar. It is directed by debutant director duo Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is produced by Maddock Films, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Laxman Utekar of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023) fame. It tells the story of a young, dashing man who falls in love with a charming, witty lady only to later learn that the latter is a humanoid android robot.

