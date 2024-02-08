comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan to appear in Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha? Here’s what we know

Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped a schedule of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over the years, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Neha Dhupia has consistently delighted audiences with her chat show No-Filter Neha, bringing intriguing and unfiltered conversations with everyone's favourite celebrities. After a successful 5 seasons, the filming for season 6 is in full swing with the show going video for the first time. We know Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey will be making appearances. But did Neha Dhupia just hint at who her next guest is going to be?

In a recent appearance, Neha Dhupia, in her signature style, sparked excitement among fans mentioning a ‘Champion’ will be the next guest on her show. This playful tease has set social media abuzz, with speculation running wild about Kartik Aaryan being the next guest and what topics could be on the agenda.

According to a source close to the production, Kartik Aaryan will be the next guest. The source says, “Kartik and Neha have been in conversation, he was quite excited about being on the show. Dates were being fixed but next week is what both teams are looking at”

The new season of No Filter Neha with a video-first approach will be available for the viewers on JioTV, a live TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala to Richa Chadha: 6 Indian actors making their international debut in 2024

