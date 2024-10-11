comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.10.2024 | 6:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » The Legend of Hanuman Season 5, Panchmukhi Avatar, premieres on October 25 on Disney+ Hotstar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5, Panchmukhi Avatar, premieres on October 25 on Disney+ Hotstar

en Bollywood News The Legend of Hanuman Season 5, Panchmukhi Avatar, premieres on October 25 on Disney+ Hotstar

Produced by Graphic India’s Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang, the series stars Sharad Kelkar and Daman Singh Baggan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled the trailer for The Legend of Hanuman Season 5. This season promises to captivate audiences with stunning visuals, compelling graphics, and a storyline deeply rooted in themes of loyalty and bravery. As Hanuman takes on his powerful Panchmukhi avatar, viewers will be drawn into an exhilarating journey that showcases his immense strength and wisdom.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5, Panchmukhi Avatar, premieres on October 25 on Disney+ Hotstar

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5, Panchmukhi Avatar, premieres on October 25 on Disney+ Hotstar

Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India and Creator and Executive Producer of the new season of The Legend of Hanuman said, "The Legend of Hanuman has always been about pushing the boundaries of Indian animation and storytelling. With Season 5, we're taking this to new heights by introducing Hanuman's Panchmukhi avatar – a manifestation of his ultimate power and wisdom. This season, we delve even deeper into the spiritual and emotional core of our beloved characters, exploring themes of inner strength, devotion, and the transformative power of hope. As Hanuman faces his greatest challenges yet, audiences will witness not just epic battles, but also the profound journey of self-discovery that resonates with us all. We're thrilled to continue our amazing partnership with Disney+ Hotstar in bringing this timeless saga to life, elevating adult animation in India and inviting viewers of all ages to experience the divine wisdom embedded in Hanuman’s legendary journey."

Actor and the voice of Ravan in the new season of The Legend of Hanuman, Sharad Kelkar, “Bringing Ravan to life in The Legend of Hanuman has been an incredible journey. This season, we explore the complex layers of his character, showcasing not just his power but also the intricacies of his motivations. I hope audiences see Ravan not just as a powerful force to reckon with, but as a character shaped by his own trials and tribulations. I can't wait for everyone to experience this epic narrative filled with depth, emotion, and stunning visuals!”

Produced by Graphic India’s Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang, and featuring Sharad Kelkar and Daman Singh Baggan, the highly anticipated Season 5 is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, starting October 25, 2024 onwards.

ALSO READ: Sharad Kelkar and Sanket Mhatre to return with The Legend Of Hanuman season 5 on October 25

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sharvari set to make her debut as a…

After 6 years of Tumbbad, Sohum Shah…

Anil Sharma announces his next film Vanvaas…

REVEALED: Ajay Singh Pal aka Nandu of Akshay…

Firoz Nadiadwala reclaims Hera Pheri rights,…

Anees Bazmee reveals two climaxes shot for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification