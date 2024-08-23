The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 is set to dazzle from September 27th-29th, under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence. The highly anticipated IIFA Festival is held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi. With the unstoppable powerhouse duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, all set to headline as hosts for the IIFA Awards 2024, and joining the star-studded elite line-up, Shahid Kapoor is poised to ignite the stage as a star performer, this year's event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of cinematic excellence.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar confirmed to host IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi, dates announced

Marking the beginning of an extraordinary journey towards its Silver Jubilee anniversary in 2025, this year’s IIFA is a testament to Yas Island’s unparalleled hospitality and stunning backdrop. For the first time, IIFA FESTIVAL 2024 is bringing together the best of Indian cinema in a spectacular showcase of stardom across five iconic industries- A historic celebration of cinematic excellence and achievement, promising to deliver the most spectacular festival yet, celebrating Indian cinema like never before.

This year, the extravaganza will honour the richness and diversity of Indian cinema by seamlessly blending the glamour of with the IIFA Awards and the vibrant South Indian cinema through IIFA Utsavam (Celebrating Cinema of the South).

The return of IIFA to Abu Dhabi for the third consecutive year underscores the city’s reputation as a leading destination for major global events. Abu Dhabi’s year-round calendar boasts a diverse array of world-class events, including concerts by musical superstars, comedy performances, and sporting spectacles like the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, NBA games, and UFC events. Additionally, the emirate hosts family-friendly shows and major cultural festivals, further solidifying its status as a global hub for leisure and tourism. Bottom of Form Known for its global reach and immense international appeal, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will celebrate the richness of Indian cinema by showcasing Bollywood flair at the IIFA Awards and vibrant South Indian cinema at IIFA Utsavam. This landmark event will take place from September 27th to 29th at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

This landmark occasion is poised to be a remarkable celebration of cinematic excellence and an incredible gathering of talent and industry luminaries, from the brilliance of Hindi Cinema to the multi-faceted South Indian cinema, OTT platforms, global stars, international dignitaries, and cinema lovers worldwide. The largest IIFA Festival to date promises a dazzling showcase of stardom and cinematic brilliance.

The IIFA Festival is set to take place from September 27th to 29th, 2024, at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The festivities kick off on Friday, 27th September, with IIFA Utsavam, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries. The excitement continues on Saturday, 28th September, with the prestigious IIFA Awards. The festival concludes on Sunday, 29th September, with the exclusive, invitation-only event, IIFA Rocks.

Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, saying, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September!"

Karan Johar, while announcing his return to host the grand 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, shared his excitement and deep personal connection with IIFA, saying, "For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA's advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema. His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family's deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It’s an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase this September 27th-29th, alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan. Get ready for an unforgettable experience – we’re about to light up Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, like never before!"

Shahid Kapoor shared his excitement about performing at the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, saying, "IIFA has always been an electrifying journey for me, and every time I step onto that iconic global stage, the magic is undeniable! Performing at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the ultimate global destination for entertainment and leisure, is going to be nothing short of unforgettable. I’m ready to deliver something extraordinary for the fans. IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments in Indian cinema, and I’m beyond thrilled to be part of this legendary celebration once again. Get ready for a spectacular night brimming with energy, emotion, and the pure magic of cinema this September 2024!”

Andre Timmins, Founder/Director, stated, “As we approach IIFA's Silver Jubilee in 2025, we’re thrilled to announce the biggest and most spectacular IIFA Festival yet, set for September 27-29 at Yas Island. This year’s IIFA will be a celebration of unprecedented scale, transcending cinematic boundaries with the convergence of Hindi Cinema and South Indian cinema, set against Yas Island’s unmatched hospitality and breath-taking backdrop as a premier international destination."

He added, “Expect mesmerizing performances and cultural extravaganzas during the three-day celebration that will not only captivate audiences worldwide but also make a profound global impact. A true testament to the unparalleled appeal of Yas Island, IIFA 2024 festival will foster meaningful connections, offer unique networking opportunities, and celebrate the visionaries who have shaped the global entertainment landscape, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey to 2025.”

