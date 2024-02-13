Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has taken legal action against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, whom she accuses of harassing and threatening her while being incarcerated. According to a report by Indian Express, Fernandez filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and forwarded the letter to the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). The complaint prompted a specialized unit to launch a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

Jacqueline Fernandez files complaint against Sukesh Chandrashekhar for intimidation: Report

In her communication to the police chief, titled "Systemic Failure in Prosecution Witness Protection," Fernandez expressed her distress over being inadvertently drawn into a case with significant implications for the legal system. She described facing psychological pressure and targeted intimidation from someone claiming to be Sukesh, who is currently imprisoned at Mandoli Jail.

The Bollywood actress’ letter also stated the urgency of the situation, highlighting the potential threat to her safety and the integrity of legal proceedings. She urged the immediate intervention of law enforcement and requested the registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to ensure her protection as a prosecution witness in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

"The principle of witness protection, fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised," Fernandez stated, underscoring the importance of scrutinizing all communication channels available to the accused and implementing robust measures to prevent further abuse.

This recent complaint follows Fernandez's previous legal efforts in December, when she approached a Delhi court seeking restraining orders against Sukesh from contacting her through letters, messages, or statements. Fernandez's involvement in the case pertains to her role as a witness in an FIR being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) concerning a Rs 200 crore money laundering and extortion case linked to Sukesh.

