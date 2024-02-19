Kareena Kapoor Khan will be speaking on an array of topics on No Filter Neha with host and actress Neha Dhupia.

The acclaimed and popular celebrity chat show and podcast, No Filter Neha, is set to welcome the radiant and versatile Bollywood icon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, as a special guest on one of the episodes of its eagerly awaited Season 6. Hosted by the talented actor and producer, Neha Dhupia, the show is known for its insightful and candid conversations with some of the industry's biggest stars.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to grace No Filter Neha to discuss films, love and more

What sets this upcoming episode apart is the palpable camaraderie shared between Neha and Kareena, extending beyond the realms of the podcast. Their close friendship promises a candid and unfiltered discussion on a myriad of topics, with a primary focus on the theme of love. Fans can expect insights into Kareena's journey in the film industry, discussions about emotions, the joys of motherhood, and various other intimate subjects.

Scheduled to record her episode this week, Kareena is anticipated to bring her trademark charm and wit to the No Filter Neha studio.

No Filter Neha Season 6 has already been making waves with a star-studded lineup, featuring the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandana, Shahid Kapoor, and many other beloved film stars.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan last year, along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She is next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s keenly awaited Singham Returns with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. The film is scheduled to release on August 15. She also has The Buckingham Murders and The Crew ready for release.

